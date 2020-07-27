ABOVE: Taniesh Roberts stands on the front porch of her new Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity home at 212 Baker Lane in Winchester, where a small celebration was held on Friday afternoon to celebrate the home’s completion. Roberts has invested 250 hours of “sweat equity” volunteering and completing financial literacy courses to ensure she has the skills needed to be a successful homeowner, according to a Habitat news release. She will purchase the three-bedroom, one bathroom home this week from Habitat through a no-interest, 30-year mortgage. All volunteer opportunities to work on the project were halted during Phase 1 of the coronavirus pandemic, but more than 10 local companies helped complete construction. Blue Ridge Habitat for Humanity has built 78 homes in the community and currently has two homes under construction. For more information, call 540-662-7066 or visithttp://www.blueridgehabitat.org
. LEFT: Taniesh Roberts looks from an upstairs bedroom window in her new Habitat for Humanity home.
Congratulations Ms. Roberts!
