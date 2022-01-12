WINCHESTER — Homicide witness Hope Renee Johnson said she and her boyfriend, Gerald Wayne Marple Jr., were asleep in their Frederick County home when Walter Ray Long Jr. and Jeffrey Brian Smith barged into their bedroom just before noon on Dec. 30.
She said in an interview this week with The Winchester Star that Smith struck Marple in the head with a metal pipe he found in the home and was poised to hit him again, so Marple picked up a hunting rifle that was by the bed and fired in the direction of the bedroom door without aiming.
Police said the bullet struck a fleeing Long in the back. Long, 32, a county resident and a father of one, was pronounced dead at Winchester Medical Center.
Johnson regrets Long’s death but said Marple fired in self-defense.
“Gerald would never let anything happen to me, but he also knows I’m not a fighter and if something did happen to him, I’m left defenseless. He would not have gotten out a gun if he hadn’t been hit in the head with a pipe and his naked girlfriend is in the middle of all of this.”
The 45-year-old Marple, who has admitted to shooting Long, has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon. He has a 2008 felony conviction in Berkeley County, West Virginia, for possession of explosives without a permit.
Smith, 42, of Capon Bridge, West Virginia, has been charged with malicious wounding. Smith, who has pending stalking and violation of a protection order charges in Hampshire County, West Virginia, told police he and Long went to Marple’s Dicks Hollow Road home to retrieve the rifle, which he said Marple stole from him before Christmas.
Marple and Smith are both jailed at the Northwestern Regional Adult Detention Center in Frederick County and due back in court next month.
Johnson, 31, doesn’t believe Marple stole the rifle from Smith, but if Smith believed it, he should’ve contacted police instead of coming to the home, she said. Although the home is in disrepair, she said she’s sure she locked the front door before she and Marple went to bed. She believes Long and Smith broke in through a window by the front door that was sealed with cardboard.
She added that she didn’t know Long or Smith well. She said she was a year behind Long at Hampshire High School in Hampshire County, West Virginia.
Johnson said Marple is still healing from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle crash several months ago that resulted in a broken collarbone, femur, pelvis and vertebrae. Due to his injuries, he needed help when the home’s basement flooded in June. Johnson said Jacob Allen Spaid, an acquaintance of Marple’s, did work on the basement and brought Long to help. That’s how Marple and Long met, she said.
Spaid, who said he’s known Marple for about 25 years and Johnson for about 15 years, confirmed the account. After working on pipes in the basement, he said he argued with Marple over Marple letting someone drive his vehicle without his permission. He said he hasn’t seen Marple since that day.
Spaid added that he was the property manager for three cabins in Capon Bridge. He said Long lived in one of them. Spaid, who describes himself as a former methamphetamine user and recovering addict, said Long was evicted in September for alleged drug use on the property. He said he last saw Long and Smith when they returned and argued with him about the eviction.
The argument occurred a few days before Long was arrested on Oct. 4. Authorities said Long was a passenger in a vehicle where a half-pound of methamphetamine was found during a traffic stop in Aurora, West Virginia. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession with intent to distribute.
Despite his falling out with Long, Spaid expressed sorrow over his death.
According to Johnson, Long entered the bedroom first on Dec. 30. She told him she was surprised to see him because she thought he was in jail and Long replied that he’d been released. Seconds later, she said Smith charged through the door with the pipe. Police said Smith admitted to standing over Marple with the metal pipe, and they said Marple had a bruise around his left eye and by his left hand.
After Long was shot, Smith fled the home and drove to a corner gas station where he called 911. He was interviewed there by police before being arrested.
Johnson said she and Marple barely had time to get dressed before deputies arrived.
Police said Johnson told them Marple was running inside and outside the home “like crazy” before deputies arrived. They said investigators found capsules along with white and brown powder, spoons and a digital scale in a crawl space of the home and a bottle with capsule pills in a creek outside the home. Johnson said she wasn’t aware that suspected drugs were allegedly in the home, but admitted she and Marple have had drug problems.
After the Long’s killing, Johnson was arrested on a pending assault charge over a Sept. 14 incident outside the home. Police said they were called to the property by Marple who said Johnson attacked him. According to a criminal complaint, Johnson then got in Marple’s truck and fired a pistol before leaving.
The complaint listed the charges against Johnson as assault and battery of a family member and reckless handling of a firearm. However, Frederick/Winchester Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court officials said the only charge against Johnson is assault.
Johnson admits to arguing with Marple that day, but denies firing a gun. She said she has no experience handling guns and has carpal tunnel syndrome in her wrists. “If you handed me a gun, I wouldn’t know what to do with it,” she said.
Despite the pending assault charge, Johnson said she has a “soul connection” with Marple, whom she met in 2019. She said Marple, a father of four, isn’t a violent person and enjoys singing, playing the banjo, guitar and mandolin and writing poetry. She said the killing came at a time when they were trying to clean up the home and straighten out their lives.
“This whole thing is a nightmare,” Johnson said. “I miss him.”
Lt. Warren W. Gosnell, county Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said in an email on Thursday that a report on the homicide is expected to be completed and sent to the county Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office in the next two weeks. Gosnell said investigators don’t include recommendations on criminal charges in the reports.
“Our agency gathers facts and evidence in a case and presents that information to the commonwealth attorney without bias or opinion,” he said. “It’s for them to decide what charges would be appropriate, if any.”
Ross P. Spicer, county commonwealth’s attorney, said if additional charges are filed, they would likely come through grand jury indictments.
“As soon as they get a report to me, we will make charging decisions relatively quickly,” Spicer said. “Self-defense is very fact-specific doctrine. There are no bright lines.”
