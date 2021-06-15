Eric Robinson (right) of Martinsburg, West Virginia, a member of the Col. James Wood II Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, presents arms as Ed Warf (center) of Frederick County carries the American flag during a Flag Day ceremony organized by Winchester Elks Lodge No. 867 in front of the Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum Monday. At left, also a member of the Col. James Wood II Chapter Sons of the American Revolution, is Nathan Poe of Warren County.
