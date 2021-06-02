How she grows her garden

Stephanie Lessard-Pilon of Winchester sorts the flowers she will plant in her plot in Winchester Parks and Recreation’s Timbrook Community Garden in Timbrook Park last week. Lessard-Pilon is growing, among other plants, marigolds and sunflowers that she will consume the parts of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.