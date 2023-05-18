Virginia Department of Education and CodeVA named Pam Hoyle the 2023 Computer Science Coach Educator of the Year in a virtual announcement last week. Hoyle serves as the computer science integration equity and community outreach coach for Winchester Public Schools.
In her role, she works with educators at John Kerr and Garland R. Quarles elementary schools to establish experiential learning opportunities and ensure equity for all participants.
"This is truly an award for the whole team, I would not have received it without them. I am so proud of the ways we have worked together to build computer science integration across the division," Hoyle said in a news release from the school division.
A celebration was held for Hoyle at the Douglas School on Thursday afternoon following the announcement. Jenny Ramsey, computer science integration coach at Garland R. Quarles Elementary, said in the release that Hoyle provides a connection to real work experiences for students. “We just took our fourth graders to King’s Dominion so they can see how roller coasters are built,” she said. “That was possible because of Pam.”
Dr. Jennifer LaBombard-Daniels, Project Specialist for the Metrics computer science integration grant, worked with her team to nominate Hoyle.
"We are thrilled that Pam was recognized for the outstanding work she does across our two schools," she said in the release. "Her organization skills and connections with community partners help bring computer science to life for our students through field trips, after school clubs, guest speakers, and more. Her emphasis on equity ensures that computer science is accessible for everyone. She has been an integral part of Metrics!"
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.