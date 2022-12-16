WINCHESTER — Following an early morning ice storm, Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative (SVEC) crews were busy on Thursday restoring power to thousands of Frederick County customers.
At mid-afternoon, the National Weather Service reported that the liquid equivalent of about an inch of rain had fallen across much of the county and Winchester since the precipitation began Wednesday night. That included a general estimate of about two-tenths of an inch of ice accumulation.
Some parts of the area saw even more, or a little less, according to Austin Mansfield, a meteorologist at the weather service’s regional office in Sterling.
SVEC spokesman Preston Knight said some of the cooperative’s crews had noticed up to a half-inch of ice on trees and power lines.
An ice storm warning remained in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday. As temperatures gradually warmed above the freezing point of 32 degrees, the precipitation mostly turned to rain. However, coatings of ice remained visible on trees throughout the day.
At 3:20 p.m., SVEC reported approximately 6,900 customers without electricity across its eight-county service territory. Knight wasn’t able to determine, he said, exactly how many outages there had been altogether because some customers had experienced more than one.
That outage number had dropped to 5,963 an hour later. Still, tree branches continued to fall, resulting in downed power lines, Knight said. Police scanner reports indicated the same.
Within the co-op’s territory, “it looks like Frederick County got the brunt” of the damage, said Knight.
A map on SVEC’s website showed the largest outage numbers in the Gainesboro, Round Hill, Gore, Hayfield and Kernstown areas. None of the afternoon outages were in Winchester, but at least one had occurred in the city during the early morning.
Knight said crews from other electrical co-ops were coming in to assist SVEC employees.
The goal is to have power fully restored by 5 p.m. today, he said Thursday afternoon.
“Crews will continue working this evening and tonight, and back at it as necessary in the morning,” he added.
Clarke County saw less precipitation and storm damage.
“Just some power lines and tree branches down in the road” in various places, said Travis Sumption, chief deputy for the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office.
A winter weather advisory — a much less severe alert than an ice storm warning — for the county was lifted by the weather service during the afternoon.
The website of the county’s main power provider, Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC), showed roughly 17 customers in the Berryville, Longwood and Burnt Factory areas without electricity at mid-afternoon. Sumption mentioned that his house was among those in the dark.
REC anticipated that electricity would be restored to most customers by late afternoon to early evening, the website showed.
No more precipitation is in the forecast through the middle of next week. Mansfield said, though. some computer models are showing the possibility of snow later in the week.
“We’re definitely expecting to see a cool-down” in temperatures by then, said Mansfield, so any precipitation that falls stands a chance of being frozen.
“Certainly, it’s not a zero chance” that the Northern Shenandoah Valley could see a white Christmas, he said.
The icy conditions closed public schools in Winchester (virtual learning in effect), Frederick County and Clarke County on Thursday.
