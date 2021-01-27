ABOVE: Husband and wife of 35 years Mike and Libby Solak of Winchester chip away at the ice together on their vehicles Tuesday morning after freezing rain moved into the area Monday night and early Tuesday. RIGHT: A light coating of ice covers the head and faces of black bear cubs in a front yard sculpture on West Whitlock Avenue. BELOW: Dogwood blossoms waiting for their spring bloom are coated in a layer of ice near Handley Avenue.
