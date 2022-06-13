STRASBURG – The name of the man who died in a shooting on Thursday evening has been released and a search warrant provides some details of what happened. No charges had been placed against a person of interest as of early Monday afternoon.
Jeffrey Mays Tate, 54, of 2342 Copp Road, Strasburg, was identified as the victim. His name was released after the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office was able to notify his family, Sheriff Timothy Carter said Monday.
A person of interest in the shooting at Tate’s residence was temporarily detained last week by the Sheriff’s Office and is cooperating with the investigation, Carter previously said, but no charges had been filed against them as of early Monday afternoon.
Carter declined to provide further insight into what happened during the incident as charges are still pending.
Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wisely could not be reached for comment late Monday afternoon.
A search warrant filed in Shenandoah County Circuit Court on Monday states that a witness – the person who reported the incident at Tate’s residence around 7:45 p.m. Thursday — had heard a conversation outside the residence that was followed by several gunshots.
The witness walked around the residence, found Tate with multiple gunshot wounds, and then contacted police, the warrant states.
The Sheriff’s Office and Strasburg Police Department responded to the address, along with emergency medical personnel who were unsuccessful in their life-saving attempts, the warrant states. Tate was declared dead at the scene, the warrant states
The warrant, which was requested the night of the shooting, states it seeks to collect evidence in relation to a charge of murder. Seventeen shell casings and a knife were seized at the scene, the warrant states. A handgun had been recovered from the scene, Carter has previously said, but he declined to describe the caliber.
