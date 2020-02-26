Winchester, VA (22601)

Today

Foggy this morning followed by occasional showers during the afternoon. High 54F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Rain early. Becoming partly cloudy and windy overnight. Snow may mix in late. Low 33F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.