Brisket Oliver (left) and his fiancé, Harper Blue Young, were the self-proclaimed doggy king and queen of the 94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. The canine couple, whose romance was detailed in a Feb. 13 story in The Winchester Star, were joined by their owners, Becki Oliver and Brenda Young, for a Saturday afternoon stroll along the Grand Feature Parade route in downtown Winchester.
