In honor of Earth Day

Gene Schultz, a board member of the Winchester/Frederick County Historical Society, beautifies the grounds in front of Abram’s Delight, which was built in 1754 and is the the oldest house in Winchester. Schultz was removing diseased and dying boxwoods on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on Wednesday. Earth Day, which began in 1970, marked the beginning of the modern environmental movement.
