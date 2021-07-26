Going Up

Work progressed on the inline hockey rink behind James Wood Middle School as Sean Passingham, owner of All American Arena Products in Albert Lea, Minnesota, and employees install the walls of the 70-foot by 150-foot facility and construct benches in the player seating area Thursday. The work was completed on Sunday. The Washington Capitals have contributed $165,000 from the National Hockey League’s Industry Growth Fund toward the facility with the remainder coming from private donations and sponsorships.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

