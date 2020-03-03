It's Super Tuesday

City of Winchester facilities maintenance employee Scott Seal moves “Vote Here” sign boards from the Winchester Registrar’s office to city polling places on Monday in preparation for today’s Democratic presidential primary in Virginia. Local polling places are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Virginia is one of 14 states holding Super Tuesday primaries.
