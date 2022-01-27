Jazzy walk

Winchester resident Shawn Newton walks his hound dog Kylie daily. Wednesday morning found them making their way on North Kent Street, passing a fence at Stephen's Restaurant and Jazz Cafe where a mural of jazz musicians has been painted. The area was home to famed jazz musician John Kirby.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

