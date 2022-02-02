WINCHESTER — While working as a Shenandoah University campus security officer from 2012-18, Vashon “J.J.” Jefferson went out of his way to connect with students.
SU President Tracy Fitzsimmons said Jefferson would walk the campus rather than drive to be more approachable and visible. He cheered on students at games, made sure to be around at the end of dance rehearsals in case a student wanted an escort to their dorm or vehicle, and memorized upcoming musical theater productions. His personable and approachable style and proactive security initiatives led him to receive a James B. Wilkins Award in 2017.
About six awards are given to faculty and staff each year for exemplary work. The school has 900 employees, and Fitzsimmons, president since 2008, said Jefferson is one of only a handful of security officers to win the award.
“His award was recognizing both his commitment to students, but also his vision of refocusing Shenandoah public safety on being about relationships first and foremost,” Fitzsimmons said on Wednesday. “He took his commitment to public safety to a very different level and we have followed in that route ever since at the university.”
Jefferson, 48, went on to work at Bridgewater College in the small town of Bridgewater as a campus safety officer. On Tuesday, he and fellow officer John E. Painter, 55, were fatally shot on campus.
The suspect, Alexander Wyatt Campbell, 27, was arrested shortly a short time later and faces multiple charges including capital murder of a police officer and first-degree murder. A motive for the killings hasn’t been disclosed.
Fitzsimmons said a candlelight vigil is being planned for Jefferson next week. A scholarship fund in his name will be established for students majoring in criminal justice.
Jefferson grew up in Upperville, where he served as a volunteer firefighter, according to Rick Frye, director of Shenandoah University’s Department of Public Safety. Frye said Jefferson was devoted to his family and took the job at Bridgewater in mid-2019 to be closer to his mother, Willie B. Jefferson.
“I loved my son, and he loved us,” she told The Washington Post. “He went beyond to help people.”
Jefferson, who was promoted to sergeant in 2013, was one of 19 full-time officers at Shenandoah University, which has 4,100 students. He usually worked the night shift, when campus police receive most of their calls.
Jefferson, who married 2013 Shenandoah University graduate Shannon Oates Jefferson last year, was a people person who was on a first-name basis with dozens of students and staff. Given his outgoing personality, Frye said the job was a natural fit for Jefferson.
“I remember when he resigned, all the hugs and students stopping by to say goodbye to him, which I didn’t see with any other employee who left DPS,” said Frye, who was hired in 2018. “He would talk to me about how much he enjoyed the interaction with students.”
While he genuinely liked students, Frye said Jefferson also understood how friendships between campus security officers and students makes for a safer campus.
“We’re not mind readers and we have to have people that talk to us. And to do that, you have to establish trust,” Frye said. “He recognized that and that the quickest way to gain trust was through personal relationships.”
Shootings like the one at Bridgewater, while rare, reverberate at other colleges. Fitzsimmons said the mood at Shenandoah was “very somber” on Tuesday and Wednesday. She noted faculty and staff often transfer between Bridgewater and Shenandoah and some students have siblings at Bridgewater. Fitzsimmons said whenever school shootings occur, the university staff reviews its safety protocols.
“We constantly are running tabletop exercises and running emergency protocols. Not just at Shenandoah, but across higher education,” she said. “This is a very different world than the one that many of us grew up in.”
Frye, who said he last saw Jefferson at a conference about a year ago, said Jefferson and Painter are heroes who may have saved lives by sacrificing theirs.
“Who knows what they thwarted?” he asked. “Who knows what tragedy was averted by the simple fact that these guys went out and did their job like they do every single day. Except that this day was different.”
