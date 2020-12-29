The West Virginia National Guard Public Affairs Office released the identity of the Airman who was killed while battling an arson fire early Sunday morning in Berkeley County.
On Monday, officials said Senior Airman Logan Young, 30, of the 167th Airlift Wing was fatally injured during a mutual aid response call with the 167th Fire Department.
“Our 167th Airlift Wing family is heartbroken over the tragic loss of Senior Airman Logan Young, and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Col. Marty Timko, commander of the 167th Airlift Wing in a release by the Guard. “We are grateful for Logan’s willingness to serve our country, our state and our community. As a first responder answering the call to support a local emergency, a finer example of commitment to service as a citizen-airman could not be found. His fellow firefighters described him as a quiet professional with a great heart who loved to help people and serve his country.”
Young joined the National Guard in 2018, serving as a firefighter in the 167th Civil Engineer Squadron. That commitment came after enlisting in the United States Air Force in 2011 and serving on active duty in the military police. A combat veteran, Young spent time serving in the Middle East in 2014 and was the recipient of many awards, including the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Service Medal, Air Force Good Conduct Medal and National Defense Service Medal.
He was a full-time employee of the 167th Airlift Wing as a military authority firefighter. He is survived by his mother, father, brother and fiancee.
“On behalf of the entire West Virginia National Guard, Amy and I extend our deepest sympathies to Logan’s family and friends during this difficult time,” said Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, West Virginia Adjutant General in the release. “To lose such a talented and dedicated young Airman is truly a tragedy. Logan was a hero in every sense of the word and lived out the Air Force values of service before self in all that he did, which was on full display at the time of his passing.
Young and the 167th joined several other companies to battle the fire in the 3800 block of Charles Town Road around 2 a.m Sunday. The fire came just 20 minutes after crews were dispatched to another fire just three miles away at 7443 Charles Town Road. A mayday was called around 2:30 a.m. as three other firefighters and Young were injured. According to a post on the Martinsburg Fire Fighters IAFF Local 805 Facebook page, one member was transferred to J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown for specialized orthopedic medical care. The status thanked everyone for their prayers and support.
Both fires occurred at abandoned structures.
Sunday evening, the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office ruled the cause of the fire to be arson and connected it to the first fire on Charles Town Road following an investigation.
The Fire Marshal’s Office urges anyone with information about the fire to call the West Virginia Arson Hotline at 800-233-3473 as the office along with the West Virginia State Police continue to investigate. What started as a reward up to $5,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible has been increased to $20,000 after an anonymous donation of $15,000 was made to incentivize anyone with information to come forward.
