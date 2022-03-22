The media, citing various experts, has taken to calling the war in Ukraine a “war of attrition.” I take exception to that description of the conflict.
While that description may be true for the combatants, it is a war of extermination for the Ukraine civilians suffering slaughter — Putin’s final solution! When civilians, women and children are intentionally targeted while trying to flee or taking refuge in clearly marked buildings for shelter, it becomes murder. Putin and his commanders must be held accountable for such war crimes.
The question then becomes how can that be accomplished and peace be established? Putin’s threat of using nuclear weapons is both insane and frightening. Most nations do not want the war to escalate into a broader multi-national conflict.
So how can the United States of America respond without getting drawn in further than our current commitments? Do we wait and pray that the Russian people will overthrow this tyrant or cause his demise? If such should happen, what kind of successor waits in the wings? Would the successor to Putin advocate and bring about peace, or would that person be another tyrant? And if peace should be achieved, would Ukraine get back its lost territories, including Crimea?
Of course, many are keeping an eye on China. Will China refrain from attacking Taiwan? Also, with Russia being weakened, China could seek to retake their territory lost to Russia in northeastern China. History tells us that those lands have changed hands multiple times between the two nations.
The world seeks stability and peace between nations is essential to meet this hope. After the war’s conclusion, the devastation in Ukraine will need to be addressed. Reconstruction will be costly and prolonged. I am confident that the U.S. will contribute to that effort if Ukraine is restored.
James Charest is a resident of Winchester.
