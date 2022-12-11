FRONT ROYAL — A judge on Friday ruled that a town man poses a risk under Virginia's "red flag' law because he threatened coworkers at a local Walmart that he would make the store into “the next Chesapeake.”
Judge Daryl L. Funk granted a substantial risk order after a hearing in Warren County Circuit Court for Kevin M. Shifflett, 39, of Warren Avenue. The order prohibits Shifflett from buying, possessing or transporting any firearms until it expires on June 7. The order also required Shifflett to relinquish any firearms and, if applicable, surrender his concealed carry permit, which would be returned when the order expires.
Court records show Shifflett did not have a concealed carry permit to surrender or firearms to relinquish.
Warren County Deputy Sheriff P.A. Bernd received an emergency substantial risk order on the grounds that an investigation found “there is reason to believe that (Shifflett) poses a substantial risk of personal injury to self or others in the near future by (Shifflett’s) possession or acquisition of a firearm ...”
The emergency order, which would have expired Thursday, prohibited Shifflett from legally buying, possessing or transporting a firearm until the court could hold a hearing on a petition for a substantial risk order. The order also required that Shifflett surrender any firearms and, if applicable, his concealed handgun permit.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Michael Fleming represented the state as the plaintiff at Friday’s proceeding, which state law classifies as a civil case. Shifflett represented himself.
The “red flag” law prohibits the respondent listed in the substantial risk order from buying, possessing or trespassing any firearm while the order remains in effect. If the respondent possesses a concealed handgun permit, the law prohibits the person from carrying any concealed firearms and requires that person to surrender the permit.
Shifflett worked at the Riverton Commons Walmart north of Front Royal on Nov. 25 when he told coworkers that he would turn the store into “the next Chesapeake,” according to court records.
A supervisor at a Walmart in Chesapeake shot and killed six coworkers in the store on Nov. 22 before turning the gun on himself and died from an apparent gunshot wound, according to media reports. The man had no criminal record and legally purchased the handgun used in the shooting that morning. The shooter claimed in a note that he experienced harassment and that his phone had been hacked.
The incident that drew law enforcement's attention to Shifflett came days after the Chesapeake shooting, Warren County Deputy Sheriff P.A. Bernd contacted Carol McCullough, asset protection manager at the Walmart, 10 Riverton Commons Drive, Front Royal, on Dec. 1, in reference to “concerning statements made by” Shifflett, according to the petition filed in Warren County Circuit Court on Dec. 2.
“My investigation revealed that, on (Nov. 25), the respondent was counseled for unsatisfactory work behavior,” the petition states, noting Shifflett worked as a Walmart employee at the time. “Upon finishing the counseling, (Shifflett) he told two co-workers he would turn the Front Royal Walmart into ‘the next Chesapeake.’”
“Two days prior, an employee of the Chesapeake Walmart shot and killed 6 of his co-workers,” the petition states. “(Shifflett) confessed to having made this statement and speculated he lost self-control due to anger before making his statements.”
Retired Judge Dennis L. Hupp granted a substantial risk order at an April 9, 2021 hearing in Warren County Circuit Court involving a Front Royal man accused of threatening the Strasburg Police Department. Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney John Bell represented the plaintiff. The order expired Sept. 30, 2021. The petition filed for an emergency substantial risk order by Front Royal police Officer M.R. Ramey in early April 2021, states that Shamond Kwame Robinson posted several videos on social media on March 30, 2021, regarding threats and weaponry in his possession.
“In one of the video’s (sic) he specifically calls out the Strasburg Police Department and refers to himself as ‘shooter’ and saying he is active,” the petition states. “Mr. Robinson states that he is coming to their town and taking back what is his and making threats toward law enforcement. Mr. Robinson states that they can’t stop him and that he would take them all on.”
A video posted March 23, 2021, shows Robinson holding an Armalite (AR) style rifle and loading a round in the chamber into the weapon and then ejecting the round, the petition states. Robinson also posted a video of a person shooting another male in the head at nearly point-blank range, the petition states. The officer goes on to state that Robinson was placed on a temporary detention order on March 31, 2021, and taken to the Winchester Behavioral Health Unit. At the time of the order, Robinson possessed a concealed handgun permit and was known to possess a 9mm pistol, the petition states.
Warren County Circuit Court received and filed Ramey’s petition on April 5, 2021. The order temporarily prohibited Robinson from buying, possessing or transporting a firearm and required that he surrender his concealed handgun permit until the order expired. Robinson voluntarily relinquished a Keltec PF 9mm pistol with laser sighting. Court records did not show if Robinson’s firearm was returned.
