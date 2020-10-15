Judge gets a scrub

Greatscapes Property Management Group LLC employee Carlos Remegio of Winchester gently uses a pressure washer Wednesday to clean years of grime from the Judge John Handley memorial in front of the high school that bears his name as part of recent work the business has done around the memorial, including the removal of dead yew shrubs and adding brickwork to outline new liriope plantings.
