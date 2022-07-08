The Front Royal-Warren County Economic Development Authority scored a win this week in its embezzlement lawsuit.
The seven-member jury found in favor of the EDA in Warren County Circuit Court on Thursday and that April D. Petty must repay the authority the $125,000 used in the sale of her Howellsville Road property. The verdict implicates Petty as a beneficiary of actions by the EDA’s former executive director Jennifer R. McDonald, who the authority claims embezzled more than $21 million over several years to conduct real estate schemes.
The jury found the plaintiff proved through its evidence that Petty defrauded the EDA and converted, or stole, the $125,000, and received unjust enrichment from the money. The jury also found that the plaintiff proved its claim that the use of the $125,000 in the transaction is void because the EDA board of directors at the time did not authorize McDonald to spend the money. The jury, however, did not believe that the EDA proved its claim that Petty participated in a conspiracy to use EDA money in the transaction without its permission.
Judge Bruce D. Albertson said he would withhold judgment to give Petty’s attorney, William E. Shmidheiser III, a few weeks to file a motion to set aside the verdict.
EDA attorney Cullen D. Seltzer sought to prove Petty knew about McDonald’s plan to use $125,000 of authority funds to pay down the mortgage and help facilitate the sale of the property. Seltzer told the jury Petty lied on documents related to the sale of the property. Petty allowed the transaction to go through despite concerns seen in emails with her friend, Robin Richardson, and, even when confronted about McDonald’s use of the EDA funds, refused to repay the money, Seltzer argued.
Petty hired McDonald as the selling agent for her house in August 2015. McDonald was working as an agent for Century 21 Campbell Realty while working at the EDA. McDonald stole $125,000 from the EDA, Seltzer said. McDonald, for all intents and purposes, gave the money to Petty, Seltzer argued. McDonald didn’t give Petty the check but sent the money to the company holding Petty’s home loan to pay down the debt.
“When (McDonald) did that, who benefitted?” Seltzer said. “Obviously Ms. Petty.”
Shmidheiser sought to separate Petty from McDonald, repeatedly arguing that his client knew nothing about the former EDA administrator’s illicit activities. Shmidheiser called McDonald to testify on day two of the trial as to any connection to his client or the real estate transaction. McDonald instead invoked her Fifth Amendment right under the U.S. Constitution to not answer these questions.
The jury had heard hours of testimony from witnesses for both sides, saw dozens of documents that included email messages, signed contracts and the canceled check for $125,000 at the heart of the plaintiff’s case against Petty.
Petty entered into a seller's contract with McDonald and listed the property for $330,000. Petty received no offers close to the asking price until the day before the seller's contract was to expire, according to evidence presented at trial. On May 8, 2016, McDonald advised Petty and Richardson that some potential buyers had made an offer to buy the house. The buyers had money from the sale of their own home and wanted to pay $125,000 cash toward Petty’s mortgage to lower the price of the home so they could receive a better mortgage rate, according to evidence presented at trial.
The EDA presented evidence it claimed showed that Petty went along with the transaction despite her expressed concerns about the arrangement. But from the witness stand Petty claimed plausible deniability.
Richardson served as a go-between during the process, relaying messages from McDonald about the sale arrangement. Richardson stated in emails to Petty that she trusted McDonald. Richardson also claimed ignorance as to McDonald’s scheme.
But Seltzer presented an email conversation between Petty and Richardson prior to the sale of the house that he said proved the defendant knew what was going on. Petty and Richardson had discussed through email about the plan to reduce the selling price from $330,000 to $215,000, which would appear on the deed as the considered price.
“Know (sic) one will ever have to know. LOL,” Petty states in the email Seltzer presented.
Petty testified that her statement was a joke.
Petty testified at the end of day two that she did not know the $125,000 came from EDA funds. Petty told jurors she felt angry when she learned that the money came from the EDA. But she also testified that she did not believe she was enriched from the $125,000 paid toward her mortgage. Shmidheiser argued that the $125,000 was paid toward the asking price of her house and did not constitute enrichment.
Petty claimed she thought all along that the $125,000 came from the buyers until presented with information that McDonald paid the money with EDA funds. Seltzer presented one email he claimed included a statement by Petty proving she knew about the arrangement to lower the sales price with the $125,000. Seltzer also sought to prove that as a result of the transaction, Petty benefited by almost $42,000. Petty initially denied that she ever received the money but has since acknowledged that the check for the amount was deposited into one of her bank accounts.
The EDA filed a lawsuit in March 2019 against McDonald and more than a dozen co-defendants claiming that she, as the authority’s executive director, embezzled $21 million, which she used in schemes for her own financial benefit. The EDA claims that McDonald conducted the schemes from 2014 through 2018. McDonald resigned from the EDA in December 2018 amid an investigation into the authority’s finances. McDonald stands charged in federal court on counts of fraud, money laundering and identity theft. The trial is next year. McDonald has since been removed as a defendant in the EDA's civil lawsuit by way of an agreement in which she admits no wrongdoing but must pay the EDA $9 million.
The civil lawsuits continue next week with other co-defendants.
