BERRYVILLE — Despite being one of only three contestants, Kaylee Anderson was surprised when she was crowned Miss Clarke County Fair 2022 on Sunday night.
"It's amazing. It's unreal," said Anderson, 17, the daughter of Tricia Nalls and stepdaughter of Tank Nalls. "I'm so happy!"
She believes her achievement will help her encourage other young women to aspire to their dreams and take advantage of unique opportunities.
A recent graduate of Clarke County High School, Anderson was a varsity wrestler for the Eagles and a member of the Virginia National Wrestling Team. Some people may not perceive wrestling to be a feminine sport, but she didn't let that curb her enthusiasm for it.
She said her experience as a wrestler proves "girls can do so much and be whoever they want to be."
Anderson soon will enter Shenandoah University, where she hopes to start a club women's wrestling team.
First runner-up in the Miss Clarke County Fair Scholarship Pageant was Victoria Heflin, a rising freshman at James Madison University and the daughter of Frances and Thomas Salmon. Second runner-up was Honora Escobar Grubbs, a rising freshman at Northern Virginia Community College and the daughter of Erica and Carey Grubbs.
Emily Vincent was crowned Junior Miss Clarke County Fair 2022. The 14-year-old is a rising freshman at Clarke County High School and the daughter of Kyle and Jessica Vincent.
"It feels incredible," Vincent said of winning the contest. "It's thrilling. I never expected it."
First runner-up was Noelle Whalen, a rising sophomore at CCHS and the daughter of Michael and Gabrielle Whalen. Second and third runner-ups, respectively, were Isabella Orndorff and Hayley Cruz, both rising freshmen at the high school. Orndorff is the daughter of John and Natasha Orndorff. Cruz is the daughter of Rosemarie Rodriguez.
For Miss Clarke County Fair 2021 Trysten Jackson and Junior Miss Clarke County Fair 2021 Kelsey Elrod, giving up their crowns wasn't easy. Yet they knew it was time, and they were excited to crown their successors.
The past year "flew by before my eyes," said Jackson. "But the memories I made (representing the county at events) will never be forgotten."
Elrod's advice to the new winners for the coming year: "Take in every moment. It goes by fast."
Lacie Warfield, the daughter of Matt and Angela Warfield, was crowned Pre-Teen Miss Clarke County 2022. Makayla Gray, the daughter of Jonathon Gray and Tiersa Miller, was first runner-up. Anne Rodriguez, the daughter of Kara and Junior Rodriguez, was second runner-up.
The opening day crowd at the 67th Annual Clarke County Fair was light, perhaps because of wet weather. Sprinkles throughout much of the afternoon turned into a consistent shower just before the pageants began at 5 p.m. The light rain continued on and off during the evening.
Pageant spectators filled about half of the grandstands. Many covered themselves with umbrellas to try and stay dry.
Local government officials welcomed the visitors.
"The Ruritans always work so hard" to put on the fair, said David Weiss, chairman of the Clarke County Board of Supervisors.
Weiss encouraged visitors to view the livestock exhibits. He noted that many of the animals have been raised by youth.
"They're the future of agriculture in our county," he said of the young people.
Clarke County's fair is regarded as "one of the best fairs in the state of Virginia," said Berryville Mayor Jay Arnold. "We're very fortunate to have it here."
"We hope to see you around this week," added Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson.
The fair continues through Saturday at the fairgrounds, on Main Street (Va. 7 Business) just west of Berryville, across from Chet Hobert Park.
For admission prices and other information about the event, go online to clarkecountyfair.org.
