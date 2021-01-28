Keeping the lights on

DON’T LOG-IN YET! Read this Sign-Up Information first
Some clouds early. Mostly sunny along with windy conditions during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
A few clouds. Low 21F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: January 28, 2021 @ 2:03 am
City of Winchester Traffic Department employee Phil Meredith performs routine maintenance on the traffic lights and their accoutrements at Stewart and Boscawen streets on Wednesday.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.