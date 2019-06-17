BERRYVILLE — Doug Lawrence believes Clarke County is a great place to live, and he wants to help keep it that way.
Lawrence, 61, is running as an independent for the Russell District seat on the Clarke County Board of Supervisors in the Nov. 5 election. If elected, he will succeed longtime supervisor Barbara Byrd, who decided not to seek re-election.
He has filed all of the necessary paperwork to be certified as an official candidate, and his name will appear on the ballot, according to county General Registrar Barbara Bosserman.
A farmer and woodcutter, Lawrence has lived in the county since 1983. He grows Christmas trees and also raises cattle.
He is a member of the John H. Enders Fire Company in Berryville, the Clarke County Fire and EMS Commission, the Clermont Farm trustees and the Ruritan Club. Also, he is a past commissioner of Clarke County Youth Soccer.
"I don't have an agenda where I'm going to try to change something," Lawrence said. Rather, he wants to build on the records of Byrd and her predecessor, Jack Hardesty, in representing the district well, he said.
"I want to volunteer my time (to the county) by reading and researching matters that come before the board," he said, "so I can help ensure that tax dollars are spent wisely and government is run efficiently."
"There's a lot of demand on our tax dollars," he said.
Roughly 60 percent of expenses in the county's annual budgets pertain to the public schools, "but on the other end of the spectrum, you have retired folks on fixed incomes," Lawrence noted. The county must be fair and responsive to the needs of all residents, no matter their ages and income levels, he continued.
While he wants to help keep Clarke County largely rural, he recognizes that businesses are needed to provide jobs for residents who choose not to commute outside the county for work.
"I want it to be a place where our kids can come back after school (college) and find a job and an affordable home," Lawrence said. "But I'm glad that development has largely skipped over us and gone to Frederick County" as it has made its way westward from Loudoun County.
Any future commercial development should be steered toward Berryville and Boyce, he said. Those are the county's two incorporated communities.
"Just keep it slow," Lawrence said, referring to development.
He wants to see more young families move to Clarke County, he said.
Yet the more people who move to the county, the more demands are going to be placed on services such as fire and rescue, he said. In turn, "the more our taxes will creep up" to cover costs for providing the services, he added.
He mentioned that he supports the county's practice of sliding-scale zoning. That concept involves preserving large parcels of land by permitting fewer building rights per acre on them than for smaller lots.
Lawrence believes the fire and rescue companies must strive as much as they can to recruit new volunteers to supplement the few paid employees they have. Volunteers constantly are needed, he said, as some get paid jobs in firefighting and emergency medical services in other places, while others get burned out due to heavy medical call volumes.
After attending the Winchester schools, Lawrence graduated from Mercersburg Academy in Pennsylvania and then earned a bachelor's degree in environmental science from the University of Virginia. He raised three children in Clarke County, he said, noting they all did well in the county schools' International Baccalaureate program and went on to college.
This is Lawrence's first bid for public office. He said he welcomes people to contact him with ideas on how to make Clarke County a better place to live and work.
"I like talking to folks," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.