Learning to roll

Shenandoah University physical therapy doctoral student Sammy Bane of Winchester begins an assignment to use a wheelchair for 24 hours by getting the hang of propulsion and steering as she crosses Cork Street. Bane was required to use the wheelchair from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday as part of her studies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.