Christmas Bake Sale

Greek sweets that will be for sale include baklava (clockwise from top), reindeer and plain Koulourakia (butter cookie), Kourambiethes (a traditional Greek Christmas butter cookie sprinkled with confectionery sugar), and Greek butter cookies dipped in chocolate. Cookie platters can be customized for the holidays.

 Jeff Taylor/The Winchester Star

