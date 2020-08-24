As we approach yet another phase of our election cycle, it would be easy to fall victim to the detrimental components of campaigns; however, smearing people is counter productive. It would behoove all of us to look at the issues of the individual parties, the individual candidates. What does our country need to heal? How can we, as individuals, help heal our country? It will take patience as we journey toward November 3rd. Many of us will want to vote between Sept. 18th and Oct. 31st at the Winchester City or Frederick County Registrar's Offices or by mailing in our ballots by Oct. 15.
Have we ever been so divided? We have experienced catastrophic events over the past four years. Can we talk to our family and friends about the true and important elements of this election cycle? It has been challenging and stress-producing for many of us, but now is the time to refresh and renew our country and our lives. November 3rd is our chance to speak in a unified voice. Perhaps it would be beneficial for each of us to reflect upon our own situations and the role we play in our country. As we delve into the next several weeks of campaigning, we can only do our best to remain civilized, respectful, and honest, not fall victim to name calling and deceit. We have a voice; our voices matter! Biden and Harris will heal our country, bringing us closer to justice for all!
