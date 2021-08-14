The Mexican government is planning to sue U.S. gun manufacturers due to the number of illegal guns in Mexico. Certainly, this is in collaboration with the progressive Democrats that despise the ability for law abiding Americans to protect themselves. This is also a confession of the Mexican government’s inability to govern. But instead of looking introspectively to determine why this problem exists and how to fix it, it is easier to blame others, especially when payday appears to be near.
The second amendment was purposefully created by our founders (educated during the enlightenment era) because they understood human behavior, and that Democracy is fragile to maintain. Had it not been for the American idea to maintain arms, the Revolutionary War and the ultimate outcome would have ended much differently.
A gun is an inanimate object and is harmless in and of itself. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people. A vehicle is a deadly weapon in the wrong hands. We have tests and procedures to ensure this privilege is either maintained or taken away to protect others. What’s next, suing Ford and GM for making cars that in the wrong hands kill people?
If the Mexican Government really wants to sue someone in America for the illegal guns in their country, sue Eric Holder, Attorney General who authorized the Project: Gun Runner and Operation “Fast and Furious” that exported hundreds of assault weapons across the border, then refused to testify before Congress. Now that would be justice for justice’s sake.
David Eddy
Middletown
