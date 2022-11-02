As we come down to another election, it’s time to examine if Ben Cline really stands for “freedom” and “small government” as he and his party love to claim.
Let’s see. Does Mr. Cline believe that a pregnant woman whose life is in danger with an unviable pregnancy has the freedom to choose how to proceed? No … that’s a government decision.
Does Mr. Cline believe that people should have the right to read any book they want? No … the government should pull certain books to restrict access to ideas he and his party determine to be “dangerous.”
Should people have the freedom to decide how they’d like to be addressed? No ... the government should regulate that too.
I suppose, though, to be fair, Mr. Cline and his sort do favor freedom in a manner of speaking. He believes in the freedom, as he’s advocated loudly and often, to disregard facts one doesn’t happen to like. He believes in the freedom of parents rather than professional educators to set school curricula. He believes in the freedom to disregard the professional scientific community about things like climate issues. He believes in the freedom to dismiss the entire professional historical community when it points out that, yes, the Confederacy was founded to preserve and protect slavery first and foremost. He supports the freedom to dismiss the dictionary that taking up arms against the government is, literally, treason and call it political speech.
So yes, “freedom” is on the ballot. Choose wisely.
Jay Gillispie
Frederick County
