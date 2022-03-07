Why is Biden buying 200,000-plus barrels of oil from Russia on a daily basis?
He released 50% of the U.S. energy reserves because he wants to help the U.S. people. Really?
Why not just re-start the Keystone pipeline? That will take care of Putin and Biden as well.
Put all the financial restrictions in place. What do you want? Another Vietnam-type war?
Importing oil from the enemy when all you have to do is start drilling. This could take care of all the European countries for a very long time and put Putin on the back burner.
Make America a net exporter of oil and energy.
Or is the green deal way more important than America to Biden?
Or is Biden so controlled by the Russians and the Chinese that he cannot get out of it?
Or is Biden’s son part of the reason?
Or does Biden just hate America, and his growing personal wealth and family are more important to him?
Or does he want to re-make America into a socialist country?
Go figure.
And you cannot blame this on Trump because the pipelines and drilling were stopped in Biden’s first 30 minutes in the White House after he was inaugurated. (Most Democrats think that Trump is still in the White House!)
Americans ought to be calling the White House, their senator, and their representative to get this fixed now. Get on the phones or start learning to live on $5-plus per gallon of gasoline.
Earl Gratzer
Cross Junction
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.