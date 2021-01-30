Has there been a recent uptick in gun violence in the City of Winchester? If not, then why the sudden urgency to rush through a new ordinance, adding Section 16-34 to Chapter 16 of city code concerning firearms in public places?
I totally understand why you would want to prohibit firearms in City Hall, or the Court House. However, this new ordinance will restrict the possession of firearms, or even carrying or transporting them, on multiple public city spaces. Additionally, it will make further restrictions in any place in town there is an event — which I am assuming would lock down Winchester if we ever indeed host another Apple Blossom Festival, since that event encompasses most of the city.
This is a gross overreach and potentially a Second Amendment violation. The city council heard the proposal on the most recent meeting, and will vote on the proposed amendment at its next meeting, allowing little time for public review or comment.
If this is a concern to you, it is time to let your city council representative know. You can also go online starting February 4 to submit your comments ahead of the February 9 meeting. Let your voices be heard. Law-abiding gun owners are not the problem. Criminals get their name because they ignore the laws. So they will ignore these laws, too. Who will this new ordinance protect?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.