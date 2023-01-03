Sixth District Rep. Ben Cline explained his vote against the recent Democratic bill for $1.7 trillion as a "spending spree." Is that comment supposed to pass for sage economic analysis on Cline's part? If so, I want my district representative back. The 10th Congressional District can keep him.
I am really tired of certain politicians' continual attempts to rely on generalities to stir voter emotion rather than facts and reason.
Fortunately, the bill passed both houses of Congress, and Biden signed it. Thanks go to the nine Republican congressmen who voted with the Democrats to prevent government shutdown, provide further funding to Ukraine, include $858 billion in defense spending (too high, but so it goes), ban TikTok on federal government devices, and increase aid for students with disabilities as well as increase housing for veterans and those fleeing domestic violence. According to an article by The Winchester Star's Cormac Dodd, it includes provisions to reform the Electoral Count Act (abolish it, I say) and will provide $40 billion in disaster relief to communities beleaguered by droughts, hurricanes and wildfires.
I'm hoping the bill also includes monies for the IRS to buffer its staff with expertise to audit our richest citizens. Just because my taxes are easier to audit than a billionaire's taxes shouldn't equate to unequal surveillance of citizen incomes. Maybe Congressman Cline would like to take that issue on. Then average taxpayers might find relief when everyone is paying their fair share as applied to annual spending bills.
Michele Winter
Lake Frederick
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.