The following is in response to Mark Quimby’s Dec. 21 Open Forum, “Christmas: Rededication in the season of truth.” It is inappropriate and dangerous for either political party to use scripture to justify an attack on the other party.
Instead of repeating hate-filled propaganda, readers would have been better served by quoting scriptures with regard to Christian love and tolerance for those with whom they disagree. As for his call to “identify lies (and) demand truth,” it can be argued that is what actually happened in the 2020 election when seven million more voters of various faiths voted for Biden, probably in large part because they had wearied of the 30,573 lies Trump told during his presidency.
David Goodwin
Frederick County
