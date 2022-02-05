I am so glad for the advocacy of David Sparkman, Lisa Callanan, Christie Scarborough, and others concerning the use of “retard” and having a spicy social media background.
I will now wait for public apologies from every single person who came out against my School Board campaign — see the July 19, 2019 article, “School Board candidate defends social media presence” — as now that those sins I committed as a candidate are now no longer objectionable.
No?
Nothing?
The hypocrisy reeks. Remember the mote and the beam ...
Bryan Nuri Winchester
