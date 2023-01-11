House sinks to ‘moral nadir’
The Tea Party gained national prominence when it demanded the country be taken back from Barack Obama, America’s first Black president.
The Tea Party then institutionalized itself by morphing into the Republican Party’s House Freedom Caucus, a group that soon exposed its true nature by becoming Donald Trump’s mouthpiece in the furtherance of “the big lie.” This lack of character was confirmed when the Jim Jordan-led caucus next voted en masse not to certify the 2020 presidential election, in effect, affording validation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.
The moral nadir of the caucus was reached when its members extorted from a feckless Kevin McCarthy the radical minority control of key House committees, leaving that body at the mercy of its most fanatical element.
For all those terrified by this menacing call that threatens sane governance, you’ve reason to be afraid. As the above background indicates, all safeguards have been breached.
“We’ve traced the call. It’s coming from within the house.”
