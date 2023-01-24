Valley Health, our local nonprofit organization has decided to close the fitness center at 3774 Valley Road as of February 1, 2023. Members and staff were notified in mid-January and had no forewarning of the closure.
Almost 200 residents use this facility to improve and maintain their health and wellness. Valley Health states on their website that it is committed to finding ways to help communities in Virginia and West Virginia to live happier and healthier lives. As many are aware, few opportunities exist in Morgan County to achieve and maintain a healthier lifestyle. We need all we can get.
Valley Health stated that the closure was due to lagging membership since the pandemic. Prior to the announcement, no effort had been made to increase membership or raise fees.
As a community, we depend on Valley Health to provide a myriad of health-related support. The fitness center was an outstanding way to prevent health issues by exercising. The staff members are supportive, knowledgeable, and always eager to help.
I am disappointed in Valley Health’s decision. I understand the economic impact of a facility that is losing money. I have talked to many members that are supportive of an increased monthly fee.
Please contact our county commissioners and Valley Health management to continue to operate this facility for the betterment of Morgan County.
Judith Shumate
Berkeley Springs, W.Va.
