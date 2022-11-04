Let’s talk Social Security and Medicare! One of the many Republican proposals that would harm the average Joe became clear when House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Ca.) stated he would put Social Security and Medicare on the chopping block in order to avoid raising the debt limit if Republicans are in power.
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) has suggested that Social Security and Medicare be eliminated as federal entitlement programs and instead become programs approved by Congress on an annual basis as discretionary spending. First, these are not entitlement programs. You have paid into these programs with every pay check. What is discretionary about your Social Security or your Medicare?
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has stated the Republicans will not put forth a platform defining their plans for the future. We should just vote for them and then find out. However, Senator Rick Scott (R-Fl.) did put forth an 11-point Republican platform that included dropping Social Security and Medicare after five years as well as raising taxes on half of the American public. Even low income citizens who don’t qualify for paying any tax currently would have to pay something. You can see where this is going. Wake up! Where is the security in that kind of Social Security?
Please vote for the people who are truly interested in helping to improve the welfare of the general public. Vote for Jennifer Lewis to represent us in the 6th District of the U.S. Congress.
Candy Means
Millwood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments are reviewed by moderators so they may not immediately appear. We appreciate your patience.