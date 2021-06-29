The murder of millions of babies, born and unborn, is one of the most important issues of our day.
Abortion is a moral issue and the church must speak about it. It cannot be concerned about how many people agree, or disagree. Its job is to proclaim the gospel.
God told the priest and prophet, Ezekiel, that if he did not tell the people about their sin, they would die in their iniquity, and their blood would be on his hands. See Ezekiel 3:16-21.
At the moment of conception, everything that is required to form a person is already there. The only thing needed is nutrition, and a place to grow. See Jeremiah 1:4&5, and Psalm 139, 13-16.
