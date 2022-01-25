I am writing this letter to you, my community, to announce that I am seeking the Ward 4 seat on the Winchester Public School Board this year.
My family has lived in Winchester for over 10 years (I began teaching at SU in 2005), my children have gone through all levels of public education here (pre-K, elementary, middle, and high school), and I believe that public service is a vital component of a thriving community that invites the perspectives and experiences of all its citizens.
I’ve dedicated my life to education. As a university professor, I have served on dozens of committees in the past 17 years. This work has prepared me for the realities of public service. I know not only how to have difficult conversations and debates, but I also know that it is necessary to have them for the benefit of the entire community.
My experience cooperating and collaborating with others has instilled in me the belief that after a heated debate, there is still the possibility (maybe even the necessity) to reaffirm that we are all working toward making our community as exceptional as it can be. I believe that, even after a heated debate, we should still be able to sit down and have a beer together, leaving the contentiousness behind.
I would be honored to continue this conversation with you, and even more so to count on your vote in November. Learning for all, whatever it takes!
Bryan Pearce-Gonzales
Winchester
