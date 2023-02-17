I am writing in response to Jessica Peacock’s letter on masks and ivermectin.
Unfortunately, not much that Ms. Peacock presents in her letter represents indisputable fact. There are dozens of highly credible scientific reports that do not agree, for example, that masks afford much, if any, protection from a virus. There are an equal number of other highly credible scientific reports that show ivermectin, as well as several other treatment modalities, as being highly effective in treating COVID-19 as well as preventing infection. There is more credible information out there than most people realize.
Any one-sided argument presented with such vehemence and sureness certainly should be looked upon as suspicious. Science is never a settled issue; look for answers carefully, widely, and wisely.
As an African proverb states, “A wise man never knows all, only fools know everything.”
Charla Hayen
Winchester
