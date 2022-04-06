The horrific Russian massacre of Ukrainian civilians in Bucha demonstrates the monstrosity of Vladimir Putin and his barbarous, Hitler-like regime. These atrocities must not go unchallenged.
The leader who needs a kick in the rear end right now is our own befuddled President Joe Biden. Tell him to get off his rear end and send much more help than the billions in equipment and weapons that America is sending to the Ukrainians. By this I mean not timid sanctions, but real lethal military equipment, and as much as possible.
Biden is shamefully acting the part of a “cowardly lion.” He talks tough but acts meekly. He seems to be afraid of his own shadow. We need a Harry Truman, but we’ve got a wet nurse. Let’s ignore the Russian propaganda and give the Ukrainians real help.
Additionally, send more of our own military resources to Europe now to give the Russians something serious to think about. Before the latter-day Nazis pull off more Buchas. And we will partially responsible while Biden sits around wringing his hands.
Lou Knapp
Winchester
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Stay on topic. The comment section is for remarks specifically regarding the article or opinion piece. It is not a forum to attack someone with another perspective. If you disagree with a commenter, civilly provide your reasons why. Comments will be sent to a moderator for approval or denial before they are posted.