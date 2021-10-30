Why are the “whistleblowers” at Facebook coming forward now with information concerning Facebook’s ineptitude to curb “hate speech” and “misinformation?”
I would guess it has something to do with the flow of information that one may access via Facebook. The monopoly that once controlled information — ABC, NBC, CBS, The New York Times — wants the power back.
Facebook and other social media companies have given everyone access to news from smaller news organizations, independent journalists, and internet personalities.
Everyone thought this free flow of information was great, including the political left not so long ago.
In 2012, President Obama used these websites masterfully to win re-election. However, now these whistleblowers are calling out Facebook for their negligence in handling “misinformation”.
The whistleblowers have one goal, which is also shared by the political left, and the legacy media: Beat Facebook into censoring content, or face federal regulation.
The tool used to achieve this goal is to say Facebook isn’t doing enough to stop “misinformation” and “hate speech.”
The legacy media has shown its true colors over the past few years. They are nothing more than a public relations firm for the Democratic Party. They want to once again be the gatekeepers of information, and in order to achieve this, social media companies must comply.
Mark Zuckerberg does not owe the legacy media or the whistleblowers anything.
Zuckerberg once said, “I just believe strongly that Facebook shouldn’t be the arbiter of truth of everything that people say online.”
I hope he still believes this.
Lilah York
Winchester
