Virginia's 29th District House of Delegates seat vacated by Mr. Chris Collins will have a quick primary this Saturday, August 8th, 2020, between Mr. Richard Traczyk and Mr. Bill Wiley. I do not know Mr. Wiley, but I do know Mr. Traczyk and he would be a disaster for our district.
I blame many of the problems in Warren County at the feet of Mr. Traczyk. Mr. Traczyk slept through his one term as chairman of the Board of Supervisors.
I realize I'm breaking Ronald Reagan's 11th commandment "Thou shall not speak ill of another Republican," however, when someone is so unqualified and lacking character you must speak up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.