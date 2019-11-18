The following students at Aylor Middle School were named to the All-A Honor Roll for the first quarter of the 2019-2020 school year.
Sixth grade
Braeden Allen, Kenady Anderberg, Emma Armiger, Gustin Barbe, Silas Bardelli, Connor Barrios, Madison Brennan, Autumn Brooks, Michael Burgess, Kelcie Busch, Elijah Butcher, Jasmin Carroll, Braylon Clark, Natalie Clark, Corinne Cooley, Ava Cotton, Madalyn Cox, Marli Daniels, Vincent Divittorio, Colby Eback, Janiah Harris, Jacob Henry, Ethan Hicks, Edward Irizarry, Savannah Judy, Abbigail King, William Kinnison, Mariah Larrick, Adalynn Larsen, Olivia Lee, Tobias Mathews, Mason McKee, Matthew Miller, Brandon Morgan, Allison Neff, Nya Patten, Ansley Pendleton, Arya Rawat, Alexis Salyers, Andrew Sayen, Kiah Scadden, Jarrett See, Cloe Shockey, Kelsie Stogsdill, Peyton Sullivan, Alaina Swisher, Zachary Thomas, Kaelyn Tingley, Bella Walters, Kayleigh Welsh, Hayden Williams, Lilian Wray
Seventh grade
Jedidiah Bell, Evey Bottiny, Lily Boyd, James Campbell, Emily Carroll, Morgan Catalano, Edward Crawford, Katherine Crawford, Farren Crist, Cassidy Crittenden, Delaney Davis, Natalie Davis, Judson Dean, H. D., Dafne Espinosa, Liam Fazzini, Lily Garcia, Kate Guntang, Sarah Hawkins, Natalie Heflin, Jessica Henry, Cassandra Hughes, Jacob Hunter, Ty Jahnigen, Julian Jones, Mariana Kinnison, Tucker LaFever, Katelyn Loveless, Anthony Lucchiani, Mackenzie Mallow, Anayah Mason, Molly McCombs, Gavin McKelvey, Josiah Miller, Zachary Pendzich, Jacob Priest, Cora Rauser, Samuel Ridings, Gavin Sakai, Citlaly Sanchez-Salgado, Ilse Sanchez-Salgado, Blake Sneddon, Caleb Snyder, Jackson Stein, Lauren Stringer, Benjamin Taylor, James Walters, John Weisbrod
Eighth grade
Seanna Baker, Rylie Benson, Makenna Blair, Anna Borst, Evan Burrell, Rosemary Cavalier, Emily Foster, Russell Hart, Evanlyn Hess, Emma Kovak, Marisol Leon, Sarah Martin, Eddyn Molden, Ashlyn Peiffer, Wesley Pendzich, Kaytria Powers, Madison Reed, Karen Saravia, Shelby Shickle, Adam Shobaki, Kaydan Shomaker, Benjamin Smith, Castanea Steward, Rebecca Stout, Natalie Toy, Jacqueline Udy, Abigail Vadnais, Katharine Van Eck, Gaven Vaughn, Johnny Vo, Adeline Wallin, Colton Wood
