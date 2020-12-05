MIDDLETOWN — Belle Grove Plantation will host its first Kris Kringle Outdoor Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
In addition to Belle Grove’s annual month-long holiday tours of the manor house, the market will host local artisans and craft vendors, socially distanced in the upper level of the Beverley B. Shoemaker Welcome Center and around the property.
The idea for the outdoor market started in October, said Kristen Laise, executive director of Belle Grove.
“We do outdoor events all the time,” she said. The staff knew they could do it, though having an outdoor cold-weather event was a little new, she said.
“In Europe, these are what they do all the time,” she said. “It’s a Christmas tradition.”
Such festivals offer hot cider, mulled wine and other drinks, she said. “You bundle up and you’re prepared for the cold.”
Today may be a little rainy, she said, but they’re hoping for a good turnout.
Belle Grove will supply complimentary spiced cider and Storytime with Santa on the front lawn.
Food on Saturday will be sold by the Shaffer’s BBQ food truck. A list of more than 20 vendors is available online at bellegrove.org/calendar/kris-kringle and includes a blacksmith and others selling items like wine, fudge, spiced nuts, chocolates, jams and jellies, jewelry, hand accessories, baskets, scarves, hats and gloves.
Admission to the market is free, but there is a fee to tour the manor house.
Masks will be required for everyone 5 and older, both indoors and outside except when eating or drinking. Guests must wear their mask over their nose and mouth while on the property and maintain 6 feet of distance from others in the museum shop and while looking at exhibits.
In the manor house, this year’s Christmas theme of “A Homespun Holiday” features crafts in addition to natural decorations.
Belle Grove volunteers decorated the front porch and carriage on the lawn, while the Apple Valley Garden Club decorated the manor’s front hall.
The Northern Shenandoah Master Gardeners Association and several area garden clubs decorated the manor’s various rooms, including a 12-foot Norway spruce donated by John and Judith Tole of Evergreen Christmas Tree Farm in Woodville.
The Shenandoah Valley Tapestry community stitching project is on display at the house with no admission fee.
The manor house guided tours start Saturday and continue through Dec. 30. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday, with tours beginning at a quarter past each hour (the first tour at 10:15 a.m. and the last starting at 3:15 p.m.) and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays (the first tour at 1:15 p.m. and the last at 4:15 p.m.)
On Friday and Saturday evenings, the manor house will host self-guided candlelit tours from 4 to 8 p.m. with live music in the parlor from 6 to 8 p.m.
Guided tours of the manor have been modified to accommodate physical distancing. The tours limit guests to 10 per hour, and admission is sold on-site only and on a first-come, first-served basis.
Admission for guided and self-guided manor house tours is $12 for adults, $11 for members of the military, AAA, the national parks and individuals 60 and older. Students 6-16 and National Trust for Historic Preservation members get in for $6. Children 5 and younger are free, as are Belle Grove members. Visitors may join Belle Grove and immediately get free admission at Christmas along with 10% off non-consignment purchases in the museum shop.
A schedule is available at www.bellegrove.com, with hours subject to change given the ongoing pandemic.
The welcome center, which includes the museum shop, exhibits and restrooms, is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
Belle Grove will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day and will close for the winter on Dec. 31.
