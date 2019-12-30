BOYCE — Another successful Christmas Bird Count is in the books, although a cloud hung over this year’s census.
Held the last two weeks of December throughout North America, the count is a chance for birdwatchers to grab their binoculars and spend the day in the fields helping scientists tally the number and the variety of bird species.
But a study published this fall showing that the number of birds in North America has dropped by 30% since the 1970s sounded an alarm bell in the bird-watching community.
Nearly 3 billion fewer birds are flying the skies than they were five decades ago, according to the study published in September in the journal Science. The birds are falling victim to a variety of dangers including pesticides, habitat loss, glass window panes and the fatal claws of prowling cats.
“You can almost always expect there to be winners and losers,” said David Carr, director of Blandy Experimental Farm, a 700-acre research facility in Clarke County affiliated with the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. “Some species are less adaptable to the ways humans are changing the landscape.”
Nonetheless, Carr found it “sobering” that so few birds were adapting to the changes in the environment. “I was surprised at the size of the loss,” he said when he heard about the study.
Carr was one of four dozen local birders who participated in this year’s local count, held Dec. 14 in 17 areas in a roughly 10-mile radius centered near Lake Frederick.
The local count documented 26,671 birds of 89 species, including common loons, peregrine falcons, bald eagles and the first-ever Anna’s hummingbird to be spotted in Virginia, according to Charles Hagan, president of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Audubon Society, a chapter of The National Audubon Society Inc.
Species numbers seem to be stable in the area with the exception of sharp declines in Carolina chickadees and the tufted titmouse, said Hagan, a retired anesthesiologist who lives in Frederick County.
One of the best spots to see birds in the area is Blandy Farm, according to ebird.org, a huge online database maintained by Cornell University’s Lab of Ornithology that allows amateur and professionals to document where the birds are, how many there are and who is spotting them.
At Blandy, 218 different species of birds have been sighted, Carr said, including 20 species of warblers, all seven species of woodpeckers and nine to 10 different species of sparrows, who make their winter homes on the grounds. In wet years, water fowl are abundant, and hawks and owls are always plentiful.
Blandy is such fertile ground for birds, Carr said, because the trees and shrubs are not overly pruned to make a Disney-like park setting.
“We take a light touch with the grounds and don’t over cultivate,” he said.
Blandy places a strong emphasis on nurturing natives plants, even establishing a native plant trail in the late 1990s.
Native plants are good sources of native insects, a song bird’s preferred diet. “Insects represent protein to those birds,” Carr said.
There’s much the average homeowner can do to help the bird population grow, such as reducing the use of herbicides and pesticides and planting fruit and berry trees ( mulberry, red cedars, vibernum and juneberry are good choices).
“There’s more suburban land out there than all the land in all the national parks put together,” Carr said.
Bird lovers shouldn’t envy their neighbor’s trim lawn and meticulously manicured bushes. Those seemingly perfect landscapes are not the ideal environment for birds. “It’s sterile,” Carr said.
Bringing back the birds is important for the ecosystem. “Birds provide services that are important for human life,” Carr said.
In addition to being great bug killers, birds also serve as pollinators because they eat lots of fruit and then eliminate the seeds. Some plants are entirely dependent on the pollinator services of hummingbirds, Carr said.
The news about the sharp decline in the bird population is concerning, Carr said, but the situation can improve, if changes are made.
The bald eagle was all but wiped out in North American because of the pesticide DDT that infected the ground water and got into the fish the eagles love to eat.
Carr was in his 20s before he spotted his first bald eagle in 1981. In the past eight years, he’s logged 1,000 bald eagle sightings into the Cornell University database.
Carrs said he knows that he’s seeing some of the same eagles over and over again. But what he thought was going to a once-in-a-lifetime miracle, is now a common occurrence.
Each time, a thrill.
The president of Shenandoah Audubon is the devoted naturalist, birder, and educator Jim Smith.
