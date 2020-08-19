STEPHENS CITY — Boy Scout Troop 15 recently cleaned and restored the historic cemetery on the grounds of the Stephens City United Methodist Church.
The troop was seeking a project to earn service hours for their Scout ranks and the Citizenship in the Community merit badge, which requires scouts select a nonprofit organization, study it and volunteer eight hours of community service to enhance that charity.
Scouts Cooper Fitch, Zachary Pendzich and Benjamin Vogt studied the United Methodist Church history and then each performed 11/2 hours of service at Kernstown UMC and 61/2 hours at Stephens City UMC.
Scout Master Jim Vogt supervised the scouts to rake up all leaves and debris around the historic cemetery. They also trimmed trees and removed shrubs and vines across the north and east fence lines to make the lawn ready for spring grass cuttings. The debris cleanup required transporting two pickup truck loads to the county landfill.
In addition, the scouts raked out the Dr. John Bell Tilden fenced family site. The scouts scraped and wire brushed the round pike wrought iron railing and the detached gate. Then they sandpapered the entire railing and gate.
“0n behalf of myself and our congregation, much thanks to Jim and the scouts for a beautiful act of service,” said Bass Mitchell, pastor of Stephens City United Methodist Church.
Vogt and son Ben continued to work on the Tilden family site fence to see the practicality of repainting the pike fence. The fence was first installed in 1890 and was originally dip-painted. Vogt performed a test section by first washing the railing on the north end, then primed the railing and one-coated it with a final spray coat. Vogt believed the fence should be brush- and roller-painted and spoke with professional painters to receive expertise on painting a round-pike fence.
As the three scouts progressed in rank, they were required to perform six hours each of community service to a charitable organization for the rank of Star Scout. The Stephens City UMC was interested in mounting the old gate of the Tilden cemetery section and painting the rails and posts to prevent further decline.
Tony Pendzich, father of one of the scouts, devised a new gate holder and swinging mechanism. After that, troop master Vogt organized the scout laborers to do the painting: sanding, buffing, prime coat and two finish coats. Two younger scouts, Zeke Wilfong and Jason Colf, were added to the crew because they each needed one hour of service to a charity for their next scout badge, Tenderfoot. Over the period of four days, the five scouts put nearly 30 hours of work in improving the fence in addition to the previous effort of nearly 20 hours of service on the cemetery clean up.
“All the boys worked very long and hard on the fence project, some days in over 90 degree heat with heavy humidity in a blazing sun. They showed me the Spirit of Scouting, which has always consisted of self-sacrifice to others with cheerfulness of heart,” Vogt said.
(3) comments
Well done guys!
Glad to hear about the good work the BOY SCOUTS do. It's a good thing to put a fence around a graveyard too, because people are dying to get in.
On this site in 1789 a log meeting house was built. A graveyard lay to the back of it which still exists and where some of the town’s early residents were buried. The graveyard can be seen on the north side of our present parking lot and includes the remains of close friends of Bishop Francis Asbury who first preached here in 1783. Friends he noted visiting and working with were local preacher Elisha Phelps and preacher and Revolutionary War Veteran Dr. John Bell Tilden, both buried here. The oldest tombstone dates to 1809 and the newest to 1906.
