The following are local nonprofit events that have been canceled or postponed as well as nonprofit offices that have closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Handley Regional Library System
All locations of the Handley Regional Library System — Handley Library, Bowman Library and Clarke County Library — are closed to the public through March 28. The Spring Book Sale is also canceled. The library is no longer accepting returns at the outside book drops. The book drops are now locked. Hold on to these materials until the library announces it is accepting returns. All fines will be suspended during this time.
Newcomers Club
The Winchester Area Newcomers Club has canceled its general meeting scheduled for April 15 as well as all April group activities. Check the website at www.winchesterareanewcomers.org for more information. The club will resume all activities when possible.
Easter Eggstravaganza
Relief United Methodist Church, 5275 Middle Road, has canceled the Easter Eggstravaganza scheduled for April 10.
Godfrey Miller house
The Godfrey Miller Historic Home and Fellowship Center on the Loudoun Street Mall is closed until further notice. Check the website www.godfreymillerhome.org for more information.
Apple Valley Needle Threaders
Apple Valley Needle Threaders has canceled all April meetings. They hope to resume meeting in May. More information at avntquilters@gmail.com
Round Hill Community Fire Co.
Round Hill Community Fire and Rescue Co. has canceled Monday night bingo until further notice.
Family Promise
Family Promise of Shenandoah County has postponed its Steak Dinner & Silent Auction scheduled for March 28 until June 13. For questions, call 540-333-1976.
Tablescapes
Tablescapes, a Faith in Action fundraiser scheduled for Sunday, has been postponed.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
NARFE Chapter 180
NARFE Chapter 180 has canceled its April 28 bus trip to Lancaster, Pennsylvania, as well as all other bus trips planned for 2020. For questions about these trips, call Mary at 540-869-7656.
Mountain Anthems performance
The Mountain Anthems, originally scheduled to perform at Salem Church of the Brethren in Stephens City on Sunday, has been canceled.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast, scheduled for Sunday at the Winchester Country Club has been canceled. Next scheduled meeting is June 13.
Winchester Trout Unlimited
All Winchester Trout Unlimited activities in April are canceled. The club will resume its regular meeting schedule, conservation activities, work with disabled veterans and Trout in the Classroom programs as soon as public health officials indicate it is safe to do so. For more information and directions to meeting location visit www.winchestertu.org or contact Bill Prokopchak (540-722-2620).
Galilee Christian Church
The Galilee Christian Church in Clear Brook is canceling all services until April 12. The Fifth Sunday Hymn Sing scheduled for Sunday is also canceled.
Spirit & Word’s country breakfast
The Spirit & Word Missions’ country breakfast on Sunday is canceled.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed/canceled/postponed all scheduled programs and sports leagues, BasicREC, Community Centers and trips and private indoor rentals. The department has closed all playgrounds, playing fields, and restrooms in the parks although the parks themselves open for passive leisure activities such as walking.
Shenandoah Conservatory
All Shenandoah Conservatory spring performances, recitals and events though the end of the academic year have been canceled. The Conservatory is reaching out to current ticket holders to process any necessary refunds or credits.
Conservation Club scholarship
Winchester Frederick County Conservation Club as extended the submission date for the applications for the club's annual scholarships for graduating seniors at the 10 public high schools as well as private schools and home-school students in its membership area from April 11 to May 16.
All seniors pursuing a degree in any conservation area are encouraged to apply.
To request an application, write to WFCCC, PO Box 1431, Stephens City, Va. 22655.
Blandy Experimental Farm
All organized meetings, programs and events scheduled at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County through May 15 have been canceled including the Garden Fair held every Mother's Day weekend. The Arboretum grounds remain open dawn to dusk but the restrooms are closed.
Republican Women’s Club
The April 1 monthly luncheon for the Winchester Frederick Clarke Republican Women’s Club is canceled. Our meetings are usually held the first Wednesday of each month at the Winchester Country Club but from here forward, we will schedule the following monthly meetings based on guidance from the CDC and VHD. Information can be obtained by watching the events scheduled in the Winchester Star or from the website at wfcrw.org.
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office
Rep. Jennifer Wexton's office (D-10th) on Rouss Avenue, off the Loudoun Street Mall, is closed. Constituents can still reach out for help at https://wexton.house.gov/services/coronavirus.htm
Greenwood Fire Co. Auxiliary
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Auxiliary Spring Bazaar and Soup Sale scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Vendors can carry over their table reservation to the fall bazaar or request a refund.
Stephens City Lions Club Pancake Breakfast
The Stephens City Lions Club pancake breakfast scheduled for April 18 has been canceled. Tickets may be carried forward to the fall breakfast or they may be refunded.
Walk with a Doc
The Walk with a Doc program, a free monthly walking program held at the Wellness and Fitness Center at Winchester Medical Center has been put on hold indefinitely.
Valley Glasshoppers
The Valley Glasshoppers Lucy Welsh Trust Fund dinner for April 14 is postponed until further notice. Also, The Valley Glasshoppers regular meeting in April is canceled.
Old Town Winchester
Old Town Winchester has canceled the following events: First Friday for April; Garland R. Quarles Elementary School Apple Blossom Parade; Girls on the Run; Rally in the Alley; Winchester Children’s Business Fair; MSV Green Circle 5K; John Handley Walk to Mt. Hebron; Walk a Mile in Her Shoes; Hop Blossom; KidzFest; Old Town Egg Hunt and Shakespeare at the Taylor.
Several Old Town events have been postponed including the Boscawen Block Party and the opening of the Farmers & Markers Market.
Apple Blossom Festival
The 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 24 to May 3, has been postponed.
Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health System, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, has suspended all visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. Valley Health has also closed all its fitness centers. All Valley Health hospitals and outpatient surgery centers are postponing all elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester has postponed the launch party for the book “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” planned for April 3 and 4. Books are still available for sale by appointment only at the PHW office, 530 Amherst St. The PHW Office is also closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Email phwinc.org@gmail.com or call 540-667-3577 if you have questions.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
All programming at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is canceled through May 12. The buildings will remain closed to the public until May 12. The gardens and the outdoor exhibition David Rogers’ Big Bugs are scheduled to open on April 18. Registrants affected by postponements or cancellations will be contacted directly.
Historic Garden Week
The Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week. The local tour was to take place April 25. The local garden club plans to reimburse anyone who has already purchased tickets. Anyone wants to make a donation to the Garden Club of Virginia or to the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will receive a tax receipt letter. Donations will help to send children to nature camp this summer.
Capitol Steps
The April 5 performance of the Capitol Steps has been canceled at Handley High School.
Greenwood Fire Co. Cash Party
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has postponed its Cash Party to May 9. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date.
North Mountain Fire Co. Cash Party
North Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. has rescheduled its spring Cash Party to May 30.
South End Fire Co. Bingo
South End Fire Company has canceled bingo on Mondays and Fridays effective immediately. Follow the South End Fire Company on Facebook for updates.
Clarke County Historical Association
The Clarke County Historical Association will be open to the public by appointment only until March 30. The staff of CCHA will continue to operate, and will provide updates through our social media pages, email and website. To schedule a visit, call 540-955-2600.
Parkinson’s support groups
All the activities of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group are canceled. They will re-evaluate the situation on April 1.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has canceled or postponed all events until March 31.
Ripples support group
Ripples, a cancer support group, will be canceled for the months of March and April. For questions, call 540-550-4660
Tax-Aide Service
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Service, a free service held in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, has been suspended until further notice.
Clarke County Parks and Recreation
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department canceled all scheduled programs through March 29.
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, a children’s museum on Cork Street, is closed until at least March 27.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closing temporarily. The shop will revisit this decision on a weekly basis and keep its customers informed.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser
The Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship has been postponed until April 26.
