Winchester Public Schools network engineer Angelique Nel walks to work along Valley Avenue on Tuesday and passes a home decorated with chalk art near Mosby Street. Nationwide, people are decorating the walls and walkways outside their homes with colorful chalk art to brighten the mood of their neighborhoods during the coronavirus pandemic. If you’ve created artwork or a message outside your home that you’d like to share with Winchester Star readers, send a photo to rtaylor@winchesterstar.com.
