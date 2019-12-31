Winchester Area Newcomers Club
Winchester Area Newcomers Club is a social organization for women who are new to the Winchester area or who have had recent life changes and are looking to meet new friends.
The purpose of the club is to promote fellowship through a variety of social activities. Numerous ongoing interest activity groups are provided monthly to create new friendships.
Monthly General Meetings are held at 10:30 a.m. on the third Wednesday of the month from September to May in the Fellowship Bible Church Meeting Room Door #3 located at 3217 Middle Road in Winchester.
Lunch and activities are scheduled at the church after the meeting. Interest activity groups meet monthly or seasonally throughout the year in variety of locations.
More information is found at http: www.winchesternewcomersclub.org/. Click on the “contact us” link and fill in your information to be contacted.
Winchester-Frederick County Democratic Committee
The Winchester Frederick County Democratic Committee will hold an assembled caucus from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 9 at the Frederick County Public Safety Building at 1080 Coverstone Drive, for the purpose of electing the new membership of the Committee pursuant to the Democratic Party of Virginia Party Plan.
The doors open and the check-in process begin at 6 p.m. The doors close promptly at 7 p.m. (one hour after opening). Persons standing in line to complete a membership form will be allowed to complete it and participate in the caucus.
Participants will vote on contested elections, and the chair shall announce the winners. A brief General Meeting will take place after the Reorganization Meeting (voting). To find out more, go to WFCDC.org, email Chair@wfcdccva.org, or call 540-358-1121.
Rotary Club of Frederick County
The Rotary Club of Frederick County meets at 7:30 a.m. Tuesdays at Shenandoah Valley Westminster–Canterbury in the Main Dining Room. The club will not meet Dec. 31. For more information, contact Triana Griffith at trianarish@gmail.com.
VFW Post 9760
VFW Post 9760 will hold its monthly membership meeting at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 at Post 9760 at 425 S. Buckmarsh St., U.S. 340, Berryville. Prospective members are invited to attend and bring evidence of qualifying service. VFW Post Auxiliary meets the same day at the same place and time. The Post is a non-smoking post. Contact phone number 540-532-8015 or 540-955-9812.
Amateur Radio Club
The Shenandoah Valley Amateur Radio Club meets at 7:30 p.m. on the first and third Thursday of each month at the club house at 2921 Grace St. in Winchester. After a short business meeting, there usually follows an informative program. Program topics can be found at https://svarc.us.
Kiwanis Club of Old Town
The Kiwanis Club of Old Town meets on the second and fourth Mondays of each month at the Godfrey Miller Home and Fellowship Center, 28 S. Loudoun St. on the pedestrian walking mall. For more information call Doug Butler at 540-771-0253.
Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club
The Dick Bowers Duplicate Bridge Club holds regular games at 6:30 p.m. Mondays and 12:30 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Godfrey Miller Fellowship Center at 28 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester and at 12:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays at Westminster-Canterbury.
Lessons and partnerships can be arranged. Visit www.winchesterbridge.com or call Mary Kay at 540-667-2425.
Lord Fairfax Orchid Society
The monthly meeting of Lord Fairfax Orchid Society will be at 7 p.m. Jan. 7 at Bethel Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2077 North Frederick Pike (U.S. 522 North). The meeting will consist of club business, an orchid show table and a special speaker. The topic of the presentation will be “growing orchids under lights in your home.” All meetings are free and open to the public. There will also be orchids available for sale.
Kiwanis of Blue Ridge
The Kiwanis of Blue Ridge will meet from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant. Frank Scheer from Railway Mail Service Library Foundation will speak. Members and visitors are welcome. For more information, contact Kyle Homan at 540/722-7459.
Civitan Club
Northern Shenandoah Valley Civitan Club, a nonprofit organization with the emphasis on helping those with intellectual and developmental disabilities, meets at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday evenings of the month at the Top Of Virginia Regional Chamber Office at 407 S. Loudoun St. in Winchester on the second and fourth Thursday evenings.
Rotary Club of Clarke County
The Rotary Club of Clarke County typically meets at noon Wednesdays at the Berryville Presbyterian Church. It will not meet Jan. 1.
Beekeepers of the Northern Shenandoah
BONS will meet at 7 p.m. Jan. 9 for the Monthly Education Meeting at the Blandy Farm Library, 400 Blandy Farm Lane, Boyce. Ramona and Doug Morris will present “All You Want to Know About Bee Anatomy.” Visitors are always welcome. Beekeeping classes will be starting in February. Class information can be found at the BONS website: http://www.valleybees.online/
Alpha Omega, Epsilon Sigma Alpha Intl.
Alpha Omega # 2060, Epsilon Sigma Alpha, International, will meet at 10 a.m. Saturday at Westminster-Canterbury. The speaker will be Cheryl Reames, head of support groups for Parkinson’s Disease.
Members volunteer at the Valley Health Gift Shop and the Hurst House. Other projects involve ushering at the Winchester Little Theatre, helping at the United Way office and donating blood.
Winchester Host Lions
The Winchester Host Lion’s Club meets at 12:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Clarion Inn Banquet Room. The club will not meet Dec. 31. For more information about the club, send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester typically meets at noon Thursdays at Winchester Country Club. The club will not meet Jan. 2.
Shawquon Ruritan
Shawquon Ruritan meets at the Stephens City United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. every third Thursday of each month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.