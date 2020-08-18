Winchester Host Lions Club
The Winchester Host Lions Club will meet at 12:15 p.m. today at the Winchester Moose Lodge. Guest speaker will be Chief Deputy Alan Sibert from the Winchester City Sheriff’s Office. Visitors are welcome to attend. For more information about the club, please send an email to: winchesterhostlionsclub@gmail.com.
Hawthorne Garden Club
Hawthorne Garden Club will be meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Easely Created located 37 W. Boscawen St., Winchester. We will be painting lavender flowers and hummingbirds on a 3-foot board. Penny Haag will serve as hostess.
Winchester Rotary
The Rotary Club of Winchester will hold a hybrid meeting at noon Thursday.
Darla McCrary and Paul Frank will share information on the upcoming Apple Harvest Festival.
Members can meet at the Country Club and Zoom will be available for any member desiring to attend virtually.
Republican Women’s Club
The Winchester, Frederick, Clarke Republican Women’s Club is holding a fashion show fundraiser on Aug. 29 at Winchester Country Club from 4 to 6 p.m. Tickets are limited and are available on Evenbrite or by sending a check to Elaine Holliday at 117 Falabella Drive, Stephens City, VA 22655. Tickets are $35 each. Women’s, men’s and children’s clothing from Kimberly’s and McKees will be modeled by “local friends.” Hors d’oeuvres will be provided and a cash bar will be available. Enjoy mingling and meeting candidates and fellow Republicans including state Sen. Jill Vogel, Wendy Gade, wife of U.S. Senate candidate Daniel Gade, Bill Wiley, and other local candidates and politicians. Men welcome. CDC guidelines for masks and social distancing will be followed.
Did you serve in Korea?
If you have ever served honorably in Korea as a member of the U.S. Armed Forces from Sept. 3, 1945 to the present, or served outside of Korea from June 25, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, then you are eligible to become a member of the Korean War Veterans Association (KWVA). The Shenandoah Valley Chapter 313 of the KWVA is actively recruiting new members, including Korean War and Korean Defense Veterans. We visit hospitalized and shut-in veterans, participate in parades, participate in ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery and our National Korean War Memorial, with invites to the Korean Ambassador’s residence for lunch, and support the Veteran community at large.
Contact Frederick County Coordinator, Stephen Culbert at 540-532-2932 or email culbert79@yahoo.com for more information and visit KWVA.us.
Disabled American Veterans
The Disabled American Veterans is considering changing the location of its monthly meetings. If you’d like to attend, call Leroy Lovett at 540-667-6327 or 540-533-7737 for more information. New members welcome.
Kiwanis Club
The Kiwanis Club of Winchester has announced that its future luncheon meetings will be held each Wednesday from noon to 1 p.m. at the Winchester Moose Lodge, 215 E. Cork St. The club formerly met at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, recently leased to Shenandoah University and no longer available to host such service organization events.
Anyone interested in attending a Kiwanis luncheon or in learning more about becoming a Kiwanian should contact membership chair Rick Balzhiser 540-869-1317, e-mail annedb7@comcast.net.
To learn more about Kiwanis efforts to serve the needs of children and others, visit the club’s website at www.kcow.org or see it on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/winkiwanis.
